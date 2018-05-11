Home States Odisha

Panda Infraprojects Pvt Ltd director held

Laxmisagar police on Thursday arrested the director of Panda Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Prashant Kumar Padhi of Jatni and registered a case under Sections 304, 337, 338 and 34 IPC. 

Published: 11th May 2018 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Laxmisagar police on Thursday arrested the director of Panda Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Prashant Kumar Padhi of Jatni and registered a case under Sections 304, 337, 338 and 34 IPC. The infrastrcure company was assigned the contract for flyover near Bomikhal in the city which collapsed two in a short period.

On May 4, police had arrested the Managing Director of Panda Infraprojects Pratap Kishore Panda.
On the arrest of Panda’s wife Sujata, who is also one of the directors of the firm, police said they are verifying her position in the company.

“We are inquiring about various officials of the company who were involved in the Bomikhal flyover construction project,” said Laxmisagar police station IIC Dayanidhi Nayak.  

A worker was crushed to death under a huge frame of iron bars which crumbled at Bomikhal flyover construction site.

