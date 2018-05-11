Ravenshaw University student stir off

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The students of Ravenshaw University, who were on a dharna protesting the university’s decision to declare the institution sine die and hiking fees, called off their strike on Thursday after a meeting between the Teachers’ Council and student leaders.

However, a formal decision to revoke sine die will be taken on Friday after a meeting of the Residence Committee and due consultation with the district administration, a release issued by the university stated.

Students of different organisations of the university had submitted a memorandum to Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking revocation of the sine die order and conducting the scheduled examinations as per schedule. They assured of maintaining peace in the campus, said Vice-Chancellor Prof Ishan Kumar Patro.

Though the students agreed to vacate hostels by May 28 for maintenance, they urged the authorities not to reshuffle the hostel inmates, said the Vice-Chancellor. After the students’ assurance, an emergency meeting of the Teachers’ Council was held to resolve the impasse. Moreover, considering the sentiments of the students, it was decided not to reshuffle the hostel inmates.

The students agreed to withdraw their dharna after the university authorities agreed not to go for hostel reshuffling of inmates, Patro said.

“The university decided to reshuffle hostel inmates with an aim to curb ragging but, if the decision is hurting their sentiments, we will stop the reshuffling,” the VC said.

