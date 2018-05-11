Home States Odisha

Ravenshaw University student stir off

The students of Ravenshaw University, who were on a dharna protesting the university’s decision to declare the institution sine die and hiking fees, called off their strike on Thursday.

Published: 11th May 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The students of Ravenshaw University, who were on a dharna protesting the university’s decision to declare the institution sine die and hiking fees, called off their strike on Thursday after a meeting between the Teachers’ Council and student leaders.

However, a formal decision to revoke sine die will be taken on Friday after a meeting of the Residence Committee and due consultation with the district administration, a release issued by the university stated.
Students of different organisations of the university had submitted a memorandum to Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking revocation of the sine die order and conducting the scheduled examinations as per schedule. They assured of maintaining peace in the campus, said Vice-Chancellor Prof Ishan Kumar Patro.

Though the students agreed to vacate hostels by May 28 for maintenance, they urged the authorities not to reshuffle the hostel inmates, said the Vice-Chancellor. After the students’ assurance, an emergency meeting of the Teachers’ Council was held to resolve the impasse. Moreover, considering the sentiments of the students, it was decided not to reshuffle the hostel inmates.

The students agreed to withdraw their dharna after the university authorities agreed not to go for hostel reshuffling of inmates, Patro said.

“The university decided to reshuffle hostel inmates with an aim to curb ragging but, if the decision is hurting their sentiments, we will stop the reshuffling,” the VC said.

The students, under the banner of Ravenshaw Chhatra Kriyanusthan Committee, were on a dharna in front of the university protesting the university’s decision to declare the institution sine die and hiking fees including hostel fees, among others. As the students’ unrest prevailed, the University authorities had declared sine die on Tuesday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ravenshaw University protets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Poverty pushes widow to end life with 3 children

Man knifed to death near liquor shop

Kuna Tripathy chairperson of OFDC

IPL2018
Videos
Martin Scorsese at the opening ceremony of Cannes | AP
Martin Scorsese receives honorary award in Cannes
Image used for representational purpose only
New London exhibition offers a glimpse of the future
Gallery
Iraq is gearing up for key parliamentary elections on Saturday, some five months after declaring victory over the Islamic State group, with the dominant Shiites split, the Kurds in disarray and Sunnis sidelined. IN PIC: File photo of Iraqi security and civilians celebrate Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's declaration of victory over the Islamic State group, in Basra, Iraq. (AP)
IN PICS | Iraqis gear up to vote in parliamentary elections after victory over Islamic State
A leopard caught in a snare trap set by poachers met with a painful death at Kanimangalam, a hamlet on the fringes of Kalady forest range, in Ernakulam district, on Wednesday, 09 May 2018 night.
Leopard caught in a snare trap in Kalady forest in Kerala, dies