Three years on, no progress on MLD water treatment plant project

Even after three years, no visible development has been made on the much-awaited four MLD water treatment plant at PHED Ground in Ainthapali here.

Published: 11th May 2018 05:39 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even after three years, no visible development has been made on the much-awaited four MLD water treatment plant at PHED Ground in Ainthapali here. The project, supposed to cater to the needs of water-stressed pockets in the city, was approved by the State Government in 2015. The project also includes laying of 19 km new pipelines in the uncovered areas of the city to provide piped water supply, besides construction of three overhead tanks and four underground sumps.

The project was to be implemented under Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme for Small and Medium Towns (UIDSSMT) of the Central Government with an estimated cost of `38.81 crore. Both the State and the Centre had provided funds for the project.

The project will have the potential to supply water to new residential areas coming up within the city after commissioning of the project. At present, water is being supplied from the existing two water treatment plants located at Bareipali and Mudipada. While Bareipali plant has a capacity to treat 42 MLD of water, Mudipada has a capacity to treat 11 MLD compared to the present requirement of around 28 MLD.

With the city expanding fast, many residential areas have come up in areas such as  Dhanupali, Bhatra, Sunapali, Mahabirpada, Ainthapali and Dhankauda. These areas do not have provision of supply of drinking water besides network of pipelines. Once the project is commissioned, these areas will get piped water supply.

Executive Engineer of PHEO, Sambalpur, M R Nanda said a Hyderabad-based firm has been selected to execute the project recently. The design of the proposed water treatment plant has already been submitted for approval. The work will begin after the design is approved. The project is set to be completed in two years, he added.

Nanda informed that work was delayed as the tender for the project was cancelled thrice due to absence of bidders.

