Veteran Odia actress Anita Das passes away at 61

CUTTACK: Veteran Odia actress Anita Das passed away at her Cuttack residence on Friday. She was 61.

Family members informed that Das had complained of uneasiness on Thursday night before going to sleep. She was found dead on Friday morning.

Popular for her supporting roles in several films, Das had debuted in 1975 in the iconic film 'Jajabar', which was directed by Akshaya Mohanty, Hemanta Das and Bijay Mishra. Das had played the character of Sunanda. Known for her roles in films like Krishna Sudama (1976), Ramayan (1980), Swapna Sagara (1983), Aama Bhitare Kichhi Achhi (2010), Shapath (2012) and Abhay (2017), she had also acted in many television serials and music videos. Das was also extremely popular for essaying roles of mother in many of her films.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and members of Odia film maternity have condoled Das' death. Naveen said she would be remembered for her immense contribution to Odia film and TV industry.