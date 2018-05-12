Accused in Palasuni liquor shop murder case nabbed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday nabbed the prime accused in the murder of Sanjay Behera alias Bhoba of Pandara in front of a foreign liquor off shop in Palasuni area. Illicit liquor trader Hadibandhu Routray of Palasuni had stabbed Behera over past enmity.

Hadibandhu was absconding after he set ablaze his younger brother Chittaranjan’s two-wheeler in February. He had also hurled bombs at Chittaranjan’s house in Akhandalamani Basti under Mancheswar police limits on February 28. Hadibandhu also visited his cousin sister Binodini’s house in Uttara on the same day and opened fire at her for endorsing his brother.

Police had arrested Behera as well as Hadibandhu’s wife for allegedly setting ablaze Chittaranjan’s two-wheeler. Hadibandhu was also wanted in the case, but was absconding. Behera later got bail and after some days a dispute broke out between him and Routray. Behera had asked Hadibandhu to clear pending dues of `16,000, following which the culprit developed a grudge against him.

Daughter of the accused had tipped-off her father that Behera was standing in front of the foreign liquor off shop. Hadibandhu reached the shop and stabbed Behera.