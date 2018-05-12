Home States Odisha

Accused in Palasuni liquor shop murder case nabbed

Police on Friday nabbed the prime accused in the murder of Sanjay Behera alias Bhoba of Pandara in front of a foreign liquor off shop in Palasuni area.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday nabbed the prime accused in the murder of Sanjay Behera alias Bhoba of Pandara in front of a foreign liquor off shop in Palasuni area. Illicit liquor trader Hadibandhu Routray of Palasuni had stabbed Behera over past enmity.

Hadibandhu was absconding after he set ablaze his younger brother Chittaranjan’s two-wheeler in February. He had also hurled bombs at Chittaranjan’s house in Akhandalamani Basti under Mancheswar police limits on February 28. Hadibandhu also visited his cousin sister Binodini’s house in Uttara on the same day and opened fire at her for endorsing his brother.

Police had arrested Behera as well as Hadibandhu’s wife for allegedly setting ablaze Chittaranjan’s two-wheeler. Hadibandhu was also wanted in the case, but was absconding. Behera later got bail and after some days a dispute broke out between him and Routray. Behera had asked Hadibandhu to clear pending dues of `16,000, following which the culprit developed a grudge against him.

Daughter of the accused had tipped-off her father that Behera was standing in front of the foreign liquor off shop. Hadibandhu reached the shop and stabbed Behera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Illicit liquor Hadibandhu Routray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Rajdhani shocker

Normalcy returns to Therubali plant

Government loan to cover landless farmers

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood