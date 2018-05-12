Home States Odisha

BJD all set for Mahanadi march from May 16

The Mahanadi war is set to add to the rising temperature of western Odisha with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) planning to play up the issue ahead of 2019 General Elections.

Published: 12th May 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Mahanadi war is set to add to the rising temperature of western Odisha with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) planning to play up the issue ahead of 2019 General Elections. The ruling party aims to isolate BJP, which has a substantial presence in western Odisha, from the people by highlighting the decreasing water flow in Mahandi river.

The BJD will flag off its ‘Mahanadi Surakhya Abhijan’ on May 16. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch the campaign from Chikili in Ambhabhona block of Bargarh district and Sukhasoda in Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda district simultaneously.

The party MLAs will lead the rally which will have stopovers at Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh. Publicity vans fitted with LCD TVs will accompany the rally to exhibit a documentary on Mahanadi river. Besides, a ‘Maha Arati’ of the river has also been proposed at Sambalpur.

Labour Minister Sushanta Singh will lead the rally from Chikili and hand over the reins to Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya. He will lead the rally till Attabira where Handlooms Minister and local MLA Snehangini Chhuria will take over and proceed towards Sambalpur. Similarly, WODC Chairman Kishore Mohanty and former MLA Anup Sai will lead the rally from Sukhasoda to Jharsuguda en route to Rengali from where legislator Ramesh Patua will take charge for onward journey to Sambalpur. From Sambalpur, the two rallies will unite and proceed to Sonepur through Rairakhol and Birmaharajpur Assembly segments in Sonepur.

Bike-borne members of youth and student wings of the BJD will also lead the rally. Working president of BYJD Sanjit Mohanty has already held preparatory meetings in Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Boudh districts and urged youths and students to join the rally in large numbers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mahanadi Odisha 2019 General Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Rajdhani shocker

Accused in Palasuni liquor shop murder case nabbed

Normalcy returns to Therubali plant

IPL2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose only
Why the long face? Horses remember human emotions: Scientists
Image used for representational purpose
U.S. 'net neutrality' rules to end
Gallery
The season is not just all about heat waves, soaring temperature or diseases. But summer gives us those moments which we cannot have in any other season. The ripen delicious mango, holiday plans, cool windy evenings and most importantly the chilled cool d
The story of Summer in pictures
Lucasfilm brought the biggest party in the galaxy to Hollywood on Thursday as rapt devotees gathered under the Millennium Falcon for the world premiere of the latest 'Star Wars' spin-off.
IN PICTURES | Solo: A Star Wars Story's premiere in Hollywood