Change in High School Certificate exam pattern

State Government has decided to change the pattern of annual High School Certificate examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:05 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has decided to change the pattern of annual High School Certificate examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and adopt the style of Central Board of  Secondary Education (CBSE) from the next year.

Talking to mediapersons here on Friday, Principal Secretary, School and Mass Education Department Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said there would be no optical mark recognition (OMR) test for the students from next year.

The decision has been taken because of complaints received about the efficacy of the OMR test, he said. Mohapatra said now the students answer the OMR test carrying 50 marks.  As per the new pattern they will answer five questions of 10 marks each, he said.

He said a committee headed by the BSE president will be set up to give a final shape to the new pattern.
The committee will have 6 to 7 members including the Director, Higher Education, one or two District Education Officers (DEOs) and three senior academicians. “The committee will submit its report within a month after which the department will come up with a gazette notification”, he said.

