GO-SWIFT portal receives investment proposals of Rs 1,060 crore

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government’s single window portal has received 200 investment proposals with a committed investment of `1,060 crores within six months of its launch, a 37 per cent rise against the six-month period before it.

The 200th proposal was received from Mumbai-based Hind Aluminium Industries to set up a unit to produce 40,000 tonnes of aluminium conductors. The company has committed to invest `56.3 crore at Angul Aluminium Park for the project, which will create 200 jobs, said an official statement on Friday.

The project proposals submitted on Government of Odisha-Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT) to set up manufacturing units envisage a cumulative investment commitment of `1,060 crore with an employment potential of over 10,500 jobs. The investment proposals include sectors like food processing, seafood, aluminium downstream, apparel, cement and tourism.

Speaking on development, Industries Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said “We are committed to ensuring investor delight and it is highly encouraging to note that within a short span of six months, GO-SWIFT has received over 200 investment proposals from investors across the country.”

Stating that the ease of application and expeditious approval process have resulted to a considerable increase in the number of investors wanting to set up shop in the State, he said, “We will continue to raise the bar for ease of doing business and are focused on the speedy implementation of investment proposals on the ground.”

Over the past six months, the State Government has received and cleared proposals by some of the leading companies including Manpasand Beverages, ITC Foods, Apar Industries Limited, Sri Malani Foams, Vedanta and Lalchand Resorts. Over 6,600 industries have registered themselves on GO-SWIFT so far to avail various kinds of services.