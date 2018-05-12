Home States Odisha

Normalcy returns to Therubali plant

After 19 days of unrest, normalcy was restored at Therubali plant of Imfa in the district on Friday.

Published: 12th May 2018 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2018 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: After 19 days of unrest, normalcy was restored at Therubali plant of Imfa in the district on Friday. Agitators, led by tribal leader Jitu Jakesika, called off their strike following which the main gate of the plant was opened for labourers.

After the Imfa management agreed to consider the 14-point charter of demands of the agitators during the three-hour closed door tripartite meeting on Thursday night, Jakasika announced to withdraw the agitation at 10 am on Friday.

The tripartite meeting between IMFA officials, district administration and agitators over impasse at Therubali plant had discussed the demands, including implementation of CSR activities, peripheral development, solid waste management, jobs to local youths, scholarship for ITI students and construction of amenities for person with disabilities (PwDs).

It was also decided to set up a development committee comprising Sarpanches of eight panchayats, local youths and company officials to monitor the works. The Imfa management has agreed to give importance on education, healthcare and drinking water supply in the area.  

The agitators celebrated the day as their demands were amicably settled and unlocked the company gate at 11.45 am in the presence of police and district administration officials.

The meeting, chaired by Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, was held at collectorate conference hall in the presence of senior general manager of Imfa KV Rao.

