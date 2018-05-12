Regional Directorates at Balasore, Jeypore soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is the only State in the Country to provide induction training to newly recruited Assistant Professors. It has also achieved the Pupil-Teacher ratio of 26:1 same as national average.

In student-teacher ratio, Odisha has a better position than Chandigarh (31:1), Chhattisgarh (27:1), Assam (30:1), Bihar (70:1), Delhi (57:1), Gujarat (28:1), Himachal Pradesh (27:1), MP (28:1), Maharastra (27:1), Rajasthan (27:1), Uttar Pradesh (42:1) and West Bengal (42:1).

During the review by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Higher Education Minister Ananta Das informed that Gross Enrolment Ratio has increased to 21 compared to the all India average of 25.2.

The State’s average is better than Assam (17.2), Bihar (14.4), Chhattisgarh (16.1), Gujarat (20.2), Madhya Pradesh (20.0), Rajasthan (20.5) and West Bengal (18.5).

While Utkal University has placed among the best 60 Higher Educational institutions of the country and granted autonomy by UGC on March 20, the Ministry of HRD notified the Anthropology Department of the University as a National Resource Centre to provide online refresher programmes for higher education faculty members.

“The Odisha State Higher Education Council Act, 2017 and Odia University Act, 2017 have been passed in the Assembly. We have waived fees for Degree and Post-Graduation studies in Odia from the current academic session,” Das said.

In consultation with the Vice-Chancellors of State Universities, the Government has initiated a process to bring out reforms in higher education for uniformity and emphasising better learner-centric outcome.

“Government has planned to establish a central instrumentation centre at Utkal University for facilitating world-class research along with mandatory accreditation for all Higher Educational institutions and new Regional Directorates at Balasore and Jeypore this year,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has asked universities to fill up the vacant posts in Odia so that more number of PhD students can be enrolled.