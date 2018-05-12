Tributes paid to eminent journalists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rich tributes were paid to eminent journalist Chandrabhanu Patnaik and renowned cine journalist Radhanath Mohapatra at a condolence meeting organised at the Press Club here on Friday. Remembering his great contribution to enrich journalism in Odisha, speakers said Chandrabhanu’s writing added to the popularity of the newspapers in which he worked. Mohapatra also proved his mettle in his field, they added.

The meeting was attended by Pradyumna Mohanty, Ratikant Mohanty, Baisnab Charan Jena, Balabhadra Das, Sanjay Kumar Pradhan, Bibekananda Jena, Jimuta Mangaraj, Bijay Kumar Panda and Madhabananda Behura, among others.

Patnaik and Mohapatra passed away on Wednesday. Condoling the deaths of the two prominent journalists, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described Chandrabhanu as the shining star of modern journalism, a renowned columnist and editor of highest order. Naveen said he was an inspiration for the young journalists of Odisha and his death is an irreparable loss in the field of journalism in Odisha.

Naveen also expressed profound grief over the death of Mohapatra. He said Mohapatra was an active member of Odisha Cine Critic Association and known for his incisive writing, translation and critical analysis.