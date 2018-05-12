Home States Odisha

Vision 2030 for value addition to metals

Government is giving special emphasis to development of downstream and ancillary sector investment.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the Industries Department to put in place an action plan for downstream and ancillary units with a vision to achieve more than 50 per cent value addition to primary metals produced in the State by 2030.

It was highlighted during the review of department’s activities by the Chief Minister that the Government is giving special emphasis to development of downstream and ancillary sector investment. As a part of this, Angul aluminium park being developed by the State Government in collaboration with Nalco has evoked interest with more than 10 investment proposals worth `1,000 crore.

Official sources said under the private industrial park development policy, various downstream parks are expected to be developed by companies, including Jindal Stainless Limited, Vedanta and Tata Steel.
Naveen also reviewed the implementation of investment intents received during and leading upto Make In Odisha conclave 2016. He underscored the need for departments concerned to provide top priority to ensure early and successful grounding of projects. Pertinent issues should be resolved by the inter-ministerial committee constituted under the chairmanship of Industries Minister, he added.

The Department also presented an update on the development of various industrial infrastructure projects. As potential investors have shown interest for port-based projects, the Chief Minister said the Government will extend all necessary support for these projects through provision of state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities and hand-holding for quick implementation.

The satisfactory rate of investment implementation was also reviewed at the meeting. As per a study by ASSOCHAM in 2017, Odisha has emerged as the No 1 State in the country in terms of investment implementation rate. The State has witnessed a significant growth attracting manufacturing projects with more than 118 proposals approved with employment potential of 1,28,572 within the last four years. The average time taken for approval of the projects has also been reduced by 20 days from the date of receipt of complete application.

The department highlighted that the State has made significant strides in implementing the ease of doing business reforms to make it easy for companies to set up and operate in the State and the compliance percentage in terms of reforms implementation has gone up from 52.12 pc in 2015 to 97.38 pc in 2017. Principal Secretary in the Industries Department Sanjeev Chopra said Odisha is one of the first states to institutionalise CSR activities by creating a dedicated portal to bring about transparency and facilitate dovetailing of these activities with developmental goals of the State.

He said more than 1000 projects shared by various development departments and district administration are available on the portal for consideration.

