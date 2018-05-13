9,000 kids of migrants retained in seasonal hostels

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 9000 children were retained in 206 seasonal hostels set up in four migration-prone districts of Balangir, Bargarh, Nuapada and Kalahandi as their parents had left for other States in search of jobs.

This came to the fore at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the Secretariat to review the activities of Labour and ESI Department. Official sources said the opening of seasonal hostels for children of migrant labourers helped in continuing their education and preventing child labour.

The State Government has enforced the Inter-State Migration Workmen Act and strengthened anti-human trafficking units in the district police offices to reduce distress migration. Besides, inter-state coordination has been improved and Odisha Government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with five other States to check migration of labourers.

Migration resource and support centres have been opened at Padampur, Kantabanji and Balugaon under the Shramik Sarathi scheme for migrant labourers. A MoU with non-resident Odia associations has also been signed in destination States of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for the welfare of migrant labourers. A release issued by the Department claimed that help desks for migrant labourers have been operationalised in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and New Delhi. Activities like Shrama Kantha, Shramik Rath and Shuna Shramika have been launched through community radio programme.

Moreover, in a bid to reduce migration from Western Odisha districts, the State Government has signed MoU with Tata Trusts for livelihood interventions of migrant labourers. The household survey has been completed in 30 gram panchayats of Balangir and Nuapada to find out migrant labourers. Official sources said a special action plan (SAP) has been prepared for intense action in 30 gram panchayats of the two districts to curb migration and facilitate creation of opportunities for livelihood of the migrant workers in the State. It is expected that a fund flow of `134 crore will help in implementation of the programme. The special action plan will be scaled up and replicated in all other migration prone districts in a phased manner.

Besides, the Odisha Unorganised Workers Social Security Board has been constituted and registration is under process since May 2017. Accident and death benefits, allowance with disability benefit are available under the scheme. The Chief Minister asked the Department to continue the momentum and strive to reach the last worker in the State.