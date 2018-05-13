Home States Odisha

City-based Start-up brings a ray of hope for cancer patients

Cancer patients can now expect for an extended life span. A Bhubaneswar-based Start-up has developed biomolecular nanomachines which can carry anticancer drugs to the affected cells.

Published: 13th May 2018

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Cancer patients can now expect for an extended lifespan. A Bhubaneswar-based Start-up has developed biomolecular nanomachines which can carry anticancer drugs to the affected cells and deliver with precision.

The Start-up CyCa OncoSolutions has developed two drug delivery device - CyPlatin and CyGIo for delivery of anticancer drug cisplatin, most widely used drug for human malignant cancers.

While CyPlatin is a novel formulation having the molecular drilling machine and anticancer drug cisplatin, CyGlo is another unique formulation of molecular drilling machine and fluorescent dyes.

Founder and CEO of CyCa OncoSolutions Dr Nusrat JM Sanghamitra said the efficacy of CyPlatin is tested and proved in laboratory cell model.

“The uniqueness of CyPlatin is its cell entry mechanism, which employs a highly efficient membrane drilling technique to deliver drug right into the cells without damaging. The CyGlo retains the efficiency of cisplatin with 1/10th of its dose in cervical cancer cell lines,” she said.

For the unique research, she has received the Technology Start-up Awards-2018 for development of technology having the potential for commercialisation. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Award to Nusrat at an event at New Delhi on Friday.

Nusrat started her research journey with a mission to find a better anticancer drug with fewer side effects. “I am sure the technology will improve the quality of life of cancer patients and help in fighting cancer globally besides reducing the public health burden,” said the 39-year-old researcher.

She pursued PhD in in anti cancer drug at Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru.

Her fascination for biology led her to start CyCa OncoSolutions in 2015 which attracted significant capital investment.

The start-up has been recognised with a host of awards in a short span. She is the recipient of the Most Innovative Product Award-2018 from Ireland, TiE-BIRAC-WiNER Award 2018 for Women Entrepreneurs in Research and Biotechnology Ignition Grant of 100,000 USD by BIRAC, Government of India.

