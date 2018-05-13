Controversy over best state award for Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Now, controversy dogs the best-performing state award that Odisha bagged recently. The BJP accused the ruling BJD of using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name to boost the dwindling image of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha bagged Prime Minister’s Award for best performing State in implementation of skill development programme under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kausalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

The award was not given by the Prime Minister as claimed by the State Government which launched a publicity blitz to highlight its achievement, said State BJP spokesperson Sudipta Ray.

Citing the April 30 letter issue by Anil Subramaniam, Director (Rural Skills) in the Ministry of Rural Development, Ray said the official communication clearly mentioned that the MoRD will felicitate the winners at a national-level function on Aajeevika Evam Kausal Vikas Mela organised jointly by the Ministry and Jharkhand Government at Ranchi on May 5.

Ray further said the State, which is tom-toming its achievement on skill development, has miserably failed in achieving the target set for the State under Pradhan Mantri Kausal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). Odisha could enrol and train only 59 persons under the scheme against a target of 37,000.

On the other hand, Panchayati Raj Minister Pradip Maharathi said, “We had got letter from the PMO to receive the award. Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar gave the award instead of the Prime Minister due to by-poll restrictions.”