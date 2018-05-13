Home States Odisha

Controversy over best state award for Odisha

Now, controversy dogs the best-performing state award that Odisha bagged recently. 

Published: 13th May 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Now, controversy dogs the best-performing state award that Odisha bagged recently. The BJP accused the ruling BJD of using Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name to boost the dwindling image of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha bagged Prime Minister’s Award for best performing State in implementation of skill development programme under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Kausalya Yojana (DDU-GKY).

The award was not given by the Prime Minister as claimed by the State Government which launched a publicity blitz to highlight its achievement, said State BJP spokesperson Sudipta Ray.

Citing the April 30 letter issue by Anil Subramaniam, Director (Rural Skills) in the Ministry of Rural Development, Ray said the official communication clearly mentioned that the MoRD will felicitate the winners at a national-level function on Aajeevika Evam Kausal Vikas Mela organised jointly by the Ministry and Jharkhand Government at Ranchi on May 5.

Ray further said the State, which is tom-toming its achievement on skill development, has miserably failed in achieving the target set for the State under Pradhan Mantri Kausal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). Odisha could enrol and train only 59 persons under the scheme against a target of 37,000.

On the other hand, Panchayati Raj Minister Pradip Maharathi said, “We had got letter from the PMO to receive the award. Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar gave the award instead of the Prime Minister due to by-poll restrictions.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
state Odisha Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

9,000 kids of migrants retained in seasonal hostels

Undertrial prisoner ends life in jail

Odisha fights energy shortage, Minister Sushant Singh claims surplus

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate