Malkangiri nurse gets Nightingale award

Making the State proud, a female health worker of Mudakhal village under Chitrangpalli panchayat of the district on Sunday received the Florence Nightingale Nurses Award-2018 at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Published: 13th May 2018 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

The Rashtrapati Bhawan lit up in Tri colour lights as the ceremony came to an end.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Making the State proud, a female health worker of Mudakhal village under Chitrangpalli panchayat of the district on Sunday received the Florence Nightingale Nurses Award-2018 at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the award on 35 health workers, including Anita Kumari Parida from Odisha, on the occasion of International Nurses Day in presence of Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda.

Anita, who works at Mudakhal health sub-centre, is the only nurse from the State to get the award. The day is being celebrated every year as the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

Anita was earlier felicitated by the district administration for her outstanding efforts in controlling JE menace in 2016. She has ensured 100 per cent institutional delivery in the villages under her sub-centre which has also reported 74 per cent vaccination this year.  

She has been serving the people for the last 15 years. The award was instituted by Health Ministry in 1973 as a mark of recognition for the meritorious services of nurses. The award carries `50,000 cash, a certificate, a citation and a medal.

