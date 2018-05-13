Home States Odisha

Man held for rape bid

Police on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly attempting to rape a married woman after assaulting her  at Belapala village under Binjharpur police limits in the district.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Police on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly attempting to rape a married woman after assaulting her at Belapala village under Binjharpur police limits in the district.

The accused has been identified as Harekrushna Behera of the same village. The victim, who sustained injuries after being assaulted by Behera during his rape bid, was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Jajpur town.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday morning when the victim had gone to an isolated location to attend nature's call. When the woman resisted the rape bid, Behera assaulted her. Sensing risk, the accused later fled from the scene.  The victim sustained injuries on her back and is undergoing treatment at the DHH, said police.

The victim then filed a complaint with the local police who arrested Behera on Saturday. Police also conducted medical examination on both the victim and the accused. The arrested was forwarded to the local court and later remanded in  judicial custody after his bail petition was rejected, police said.

