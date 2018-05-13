Home States Odisha

No cold storage facility in Dhenkanal

Despite huge potential, farmers of the district feel discouraged to grow potato on a commercial basis due to lack of Government support, including market linkage and cold storage facility.

Published: 13th May 2018 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By B N Seth
Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Despite huge potential, farmers of the district feel discouraged to grow potato on a commercial basis due to lack of Government support, including market linkage and cold storage facility.
Horticulture department sources said while the district requires about two lakh quintals of potato per annum, local production fails to touch even 30 per cent of the target. In 2017-18, the district administration had targeted to cultivate potato on 65 hectares, but only 37.17 hectares were covered. At least 130 farmers were provided  557 quintals of potato seeds for cultivation. This apart, `26.64 per kg was charged for additional seeds with `10 per kg as a subsidy.

Farmers say that as per norms, they are eligible to avail the subsidy, if he/she buys one and a half quintals of potato seeds. As a result, small and marginal farmers were deprived of subsidy. Despite fertile soil and favourable weather condition, farmers in the district are reluctant to take up potato cultivation due to lack of incentives from the Government. This year, farmers of Gondia, Kamakshyanagar, Parjang and some parts of Sadar block have grown tuber on a small-scale in the district, they said.

Last year, farmers of Kankadahada block had cultivated potato over 10 ha with support from Horticulture department. Though farmers had produced four tonnes of potato, they faced difficulties for its marketing.
This year, the horticulture officials are no more motivating farmers to take up potato cultivation. At present, local markets depend on potatoes coming from West Bengal.

On the other hand, the cold storage, which was opened at Hindol Road, is lying defunct. Though the Government and Nabard had announced subsidy for opening new cold storage, private players are not showing interest to set up the facility.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Digamber Panda said the district has no functional cold storage which discourages farmers from taking up tuber cultivation. Besides, around 50 per cent vacancy of both technical and non-technical posts in the department affects horticulture in the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cold storage facility Dhenkanal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

9,000 kids of migrants retained in seasonal hostels

Undertrial prisoner ends life in jail

Odisha fights energy shortage, Minister Sushant Singh claims surplus

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate