Home States Odisha

Odisha: Slum dwellers to get RoR soon

Authorities of Baripada Municipality will soon distribute ‘pattas’ among slum dwellers as their land rights.

Published: 13th May 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Authorities of Baripada Municipality will soon distribute ‘pattas’ among slum dwellers as their land rights. The ‘patta’ will serve as a proof of address for the slum dwellers and help them in securing loans for constructing houses.  

According to reports, Baripada Municipality has 52 slums in 28 wards.  Purnachandrapur ward has the highest population of slum dwellers with 484 families, followed by Bijayramchandrapur, Sunamuhin, Naharpada, Madhuban Talasahi, Babusahi and Balgodia wards.  

Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality Subashis Mansingh said a compact settlement of at least 20 households with a collection of poorly built tenements, mostly of temporary nature with inadequate sanitary and drinking water facilities built on  State Government land in an urban area, is called a slum.   

Under Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act-2017,  the families living in urban area will get ‘pattas.’  An NGO has been engaged to conduct survey of families living in slum areas in the town through images taken by drone camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Slum dwellers Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

9,000 kids of migrants retained in seasonal hostels

Undertrial prisoner ends life in jail

Odisha fights energy shortage, Minister Sushant Singh claims surplus

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate