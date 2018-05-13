Odisha: Slum dwellers to get RoR soon

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Authorities of Baripada Municipality will soon distribute ‘pattas’ among slum dwellers as their land rights. The ‘patta’ will serve as a proof of address for the slum dwellers and help them in securing loans for constructing houses.

According to reports, Baripada Municipality has 52 slums in 28 wards. Purnachandrapur ward has the highest population of slum dwellers with 484 families, followed by Bijayramchandrapur, Sunamuhin, Naharpada, Madhuban Talasahi, Babusahi and Balgodia wards.

Executive Officer of Baripada Municipality Subashis Mansingh said a compact settlement of at least 20 households with a collection of poorly built tenements, mostly of temporary nature with inadequate sanitary and drinking water facilities built on State Government land in an urban area, is called a slum.

Under Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act-2017, the families living in urban area will get ‘pattas.’ An NGO has been engaged to conduct survey of families living in slum areas in the town through images taken by drone camera.