Professor Muhammad Yunus praises State’s anti-poverty steps

BHUBANESWAR: Noble Laureate Muhammad Yunus on Saturday praised the State Government for successful implementation of various anti-poverty programmes in Odisha.

“The manner in which is the State Government is making efforts to eradicate poverty is indeed praiseworthy,” he told mediapersons after meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas here. Describing the State Government’s work as commendable, Yunus said the socio-economic upliftment of women in rural areas through the women self-help groups (SHGs) is praiseworthy. He said his meeting with the Chief Minister was cordial.

“We had a discussion on poverty alleviation and women’s empowerment. We will seek his help for the development of women SHGs and the tribals. We are planning to set up rural banks in the State in line with the pattern Prof Yunus has set up in Bangladesh,” Naveen said.