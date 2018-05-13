Home States Odisha

Professor Muhammad Yunus praises State’s anti-poverty steps

Noble Laureate Muhammad Yunus on Saturday praised the State Government for successful implementation of various anti-poverty programmes in Odisha.

Published: 13th May 2018 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greets Prof Muhammad Yunus at Naveen Nivas on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noble Laureate Muhammad Yunus on Saturday praised the State Government for successful implementation of various anti-poverty programmes in Odisha.

“The manner in which is the State Government is making efforts to eradicate poverty is indeed praiseworthy,” he told mediapersons after meeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Nivas here. Describing the State Government’s work as commendable, Yunus said the socio-economic upliftment of women in rural areas through the women self-help groups (SHGs) is praiseworthy. He said his meeting with the Chief Minister was cordial.

“We had a discussion on poverty alleviation and women’s empowerment. We will seek his help for the development of women SHGs and the tribals. We are planning to set up rural banks in the State in line with the pattern Prof Yunus has set up in Bangladesh,” Naveen said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muhammad Yunus Odisha s anti-poverty programmes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

9,000 kids of migrants retained in seasonal hostels

Undertrial prisoner ends life in jail

Odisha fights energy shortage, Minister Sushant Singh claims surplus

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate