Tutor rapes seven-year-old student

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: There seems to be no end to cases of rapes and molestations of minors in the district.

Amid a massive outcry over rising crimes against minors, one more incident was reported on Saturday.

A seven-year-old girl student of Ambapada village under Nikirei police limits was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher. The incident came to light after the girl’s uncle found her nude pictures on social media in his mobile phone and informed her mother on Friday night. Later, the victim’s mother filed an FIR at Nikirei police station on Saturday.

Police, meanwhile, arrested the accused, identified as Ganesh Nayak (25) of Palasingha village, on charges of sexually assaulting the minor and circulating her nude photos on internet.

“During interrogation, we came to know that Ganesh had been sexually assaulting the minor girl for the past two months in her house and he managed to snap her pictures on his mobile phone,” said IIC of Nikirei police station Gunamani Nayak. The accused has been booked under Sections-66 (A), 66 (C), 67 of Information Technology Act and various sections of IPC and POCSO Act. Both the victim and the accused were medically examined in Government hospital at Kendrapara.

Later, Ganesh was produced in the SDJM court which rejected his bail application and remanded him in jail custody. Investigation is on.