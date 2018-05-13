Under-occupied 19 prisons proposed to be shut down

Siba Mohanty By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major move, the Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services of Odisha has submitted a proposal to the State Government to shut down 19 jails. While most States, at least 14 of them, have to tackle the issue of overcrowding, Odisha has no such problem. The 86 jails in the Statehouse about 15,400 inmates against a scheduled accommodation for 18,012. With an occupancy rate of 85 pc, the State prisons have no trouble managing the inmates.

It is to the contrary, actually. Of the 19 jails the Prison Administration has proposed to shut down, many are under-occupied. For example, the jail at Pallahara has a scheduled accommodation for 58 inmates but houses just about five. Situation once reached a ridiculous level earlier this year when the jail authorities just had one inmate to look after. In Kalahandi’s Madanpur-Rampur, against the scheduled accommodation for 206, there are barely about 24 inmates. In Bargarh’s Sohela, the actual occupancy is 56 against accommodation for 231 inmates.

Interestingly, Odisha is one of the few States where the number of prisons - 91 - is high if population is taken into account. However, a big state like Uttar Pradesh has just 67 jails, Punjab 26, Haryana 19, Bihar 58, West Bengal 58 and Telangana 46.

Of the 91 jails Odisha, five are non-functional because of reasons including Left Wing Extremism, remote location and infrastructure issues. But, there are many districts where the number of prisons is more than one. Cuttack, which houses the Circle Jail at Choudwar, also has five more. In fact at Baramba sub-jail, the inmate number is nine against the scheduled accommodation for 29.

Does Odisha need so many prisons? Sources in the Home Department admit that having too many jails in close proximity to districts creates logistics problems. “The Prison Administration has to follow standard security apparatus even if the jail is a small one. Besides, having so many prisons in close proximity makes no meaning when the occupancy is not a problem,” said a senior officer.

In the last five years, the total occupancy in Odisha jails has not gone beyond 16,000 against the scheduled accommodation of 18,000-odd. With prison reforms taken up aggressively, the number of inmates is likely to go down in the days to come because bails are granted at police station level.

The Supreme Court has also instructed formation of premature release sentence board under which deserving convicts can be released early.

Another reason why the Prison Administration wants to shut down the jails is two Model Convict Prisons are being set up at Athagarh and Sundargarh as per the Centre’s mandate. Each prison would house 500-plus convicts which would take the pressure off the normal jails where both under trial prisoners (UTPs) and convicts are currently lodged.

Contacted, Additional Director General, Prisons Binayanand Jha confirmed that the Directorate has proposed shutting down 19 jails in the State. “It would not only help in better management of inmates but also considerably support prison reforms being undertaken by the Government. Skilling of convicts can be planned and correctional activities given a boost,” he said.

Sources say, the move would also help release guarding and custodian staff who are scattered around prisons. Currently, the vacancy in guarding staff is 14 pc whereas in custodian officers level, it is 41 pc. If the 19 jails are shut down, at least 324 guarding staff and 58 custodian officials can be released and re-deployed which would help man-management, security and prison administration.