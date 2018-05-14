Another Maoist killed in Odisha encounter, toll rises to seven 

By PTI

PHULBANI: A Maoist was gunned down today in a fresh encounter with security forces in Sudukumpa reserve forest of Odisha's Kandhamal district, taking the toll to a number of Naxals killed in separate operations in the state since yesterday to seven.

Four Maoists, including two women, were killed last evening in Kandhamal's Golanki village and two Naxals were shot dead early yesterday at Dudkamal village of Balangir district, police said.

A fresh gun battle broke out today when a joint team of Special Operation Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) was carrying out a combing operation in the Sudukumpa forest, Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Pratik Singh said.

The CPI(Maoist)member, who was gunned down in the encounter, was active in Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division of the state, he told reporters.

Giving details of yesterday's encounter in the area, the SP also said one of the Maoists killed in Kandhamal district was identified as Sankar Majhi (37), who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

The identity of four others, including the one who was killed today, was yet to be ascertained, he said Altogether, 11 rifles, including an AK-47 rifle, ammunition and Maoist literature were seized from the site since yesterday, he added.