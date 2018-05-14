Home States Odisha

Coal crisis deepens at NTPC Kaniha

NTPC authorities are mulling to shut down generating units and curtail power generation if the coal supply does not improve.

Published: 14th May 2018 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: With production in the feeding mine going down significantly, coal stock in the 3,000 MW NTPC Kaniha plant has further plunged to an all-time low of only 30,000 tonne which is not even a day’s requirement. The coal stock was at 1.7 lakh tonne on May 8.

The power plant has plunged into supercritical stage for the last some days due to depletion of coal stock. In such  a situation, NTPC authorities are mulling to shut down generating units and curtail power generation if the coal supply does not improve.

A top NTPC official requesting anonymity said the power plant is getting 40,000-45,000 tonne per day from MCL and other sources for the last few days against the normal supply of 55,000 tonne. Due to the deficit, the power plant had to use its stock which was at seven lakh tonne a few months back.

NTPC now draws only 5,000 tonne of coal from its linked mine at Kaniha as against the normal intake of 25,000 tonne. The fighting between two main political parties over engagement of local tippers and other machineries in coal production work at the nearby feeding Kaniha mine is hampering the normal output, sources said.

Coal authorities said against the normal production of 40,000 tonne, only 5000 tonne of coal is being produced from the beleaguered mine. “We are producing only 5,000 tonne per day from the mine and hence, are not able to supply the required coal to NTPC,” said a coal official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NTPC Coal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Odisha set for big leap in athletics: Sports Minister

Odisha: Woman, paramour found hanging

Koraput MLA is a Buddhist now

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port