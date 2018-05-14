Home States Odisha

Kunduli gang-rape case: Probe panel begins hearing

The Commission of Inquiry began hearing in the alleged Kunduli gang-rape and suicide case and recorded the statements of two officials in the district and sessions court premises here on Sunday.

Published: 14th May 2018

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Commission of Inquiry began hearing in the alleged Kunduli gang-rape and suicide case and recorded the statements of two officials in the district and sessions court premises here on Sunday. Pottangi police station IIC Deb Gamang and Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) inspector Mamata Panigrahi deposed before the Commission.

Earlier, on April 29, a team of the Commission had visited the crime spot. The three-member probe panel team, led by Koraput District and Sessions Judge B K Mishra, visited Musaguda village and questioned the family members of the victim.The Commission will record statements of 16 witnesses in a phased manner.

