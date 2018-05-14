Mango prices up in Odisha due to short supply

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: With hardly two days left for Savitri Brata, the most sought-after seasonal fruit has arrived, but in reduced quantity, in the city markets. The skyrocketing prices of the mango varieties have also kept the common man away from relishing the juicy and succulent fruits.

While womenfolk planning to observe the day with fruits are giving it a second thought, traders of the Silk City, the State’s largest fruit market, attribute the price rise to short supply.

The wholesale market at Neelakantheswar temple receives the king of fruits mainly from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Eluru, Nellore, Narasannapeta and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh during April and May and later from Karnataka. It also supplies mangoes to various parts of the State and West Bengal. But this year, there is shortage of fruits and it is being sold at Rs 70-Rs 80 per kg in retail markets.

A wholesale vendor Susant Sahu said earlier, mango market used to receive more than 200 truck loads everyday, but this year, only 60 truck loads have arrived. This apart, the market used to receive at least 12 varieties of mangoes, but so far only four varieties have come which are being sold at `48-`60 per kg, he added.

Another wholesaler, M M Rout, said drop in yield and hailstorm during the flowering season in Andhra Pradesh has led to exorbitant increase in price of all varieties of mangoes compared to last year. “These rates will continue for some time. However, we expect the month-end harvest to bring some relief. Once that stock of mangoes hits the market, rates will automatically come down,” he added.

The mango market functions for four months every year from April to July, but the brisk business takes place for a fortnight during the festival season, which begins from Sabitri Brata to Raja Sankranti.