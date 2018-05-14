Mobile police unit for women flagged off in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Women and Child Development Minister Prafulla Samal and his Food Supplies counterpart Surya Narayana Patro flagged off ‘Surakshya Rath’, the special mobile police unit exclusively meant for women under ‘Swayamsidhha’ programme, on the occasion of Mother’s Day here on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering at Town Hall here, Samal said the initiative will empower women by giving them access to their rights and inculcate a sense of legal awareness among them. The programme will also check growing atrocities against women, he said.

Samal said his department would appeal to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to launch similar programmes in other districts of the State soon.Speaking on the occasion, Patro appreciated the Ganjam district police. He said recently, the district police started a drive against criminals and now, launched ‘Swayamsidha’ which will immensely benefit women.

Berhampur MP Sidhanta Mohapatra described the programme as historical and said a woman in distress will not have to visit police station now. She can inform her problem to police over phone following which the ‘police station on wheels’ will reach her home.

Mohapatra also announced to provide a vehicle from his MPLAD funds to facilitate the cops to redress the problems of women. MLA Pradeep Panigrahy too made a similar promise.

On the occasion, eight women were felicitated for their excellence in various fields. Similar meetings were also organised at different police stations in Ganjam and Gajapati districts on the day.Among others, MLA Nandini Devi, DIG (Souther Range) Asish Singh, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra, Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai, chairperson of State social welfare board Latika Pradhan and Mayor K Madhavi were present.