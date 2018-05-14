Home States Odisha

Odisha government launches Sudakshya to improve enrolment of girls in Government ITIs

The State Government has recently launched a new scheme ‘Sudakshya’ to improve the enrolment of girls in Government ITIs from the existing 7 to 30 per cent.

Published: 14th May 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Pre University II examination.

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has recently launched a new scheme ‘Sudakshya’ to improve the enrolment of girls in Government ITIs from the existing 7 to 30 per cent. The scheme envisages financial assistance for mobilisation of girls, support for training and placement.

Official sources said the Government has sanctioned 71 ITIs out of which 49 are operational with total intake capacity of 17,699 seats. The remaining 22 ITIs are expected to be completed in 2018-19. All the 49 Government ITIs are affiliated to National Council on Vocational Training (NCVT).

Besides, a special ITI for PwD has been set up at Jatni for mainstreaming differently abled youths into productive workforce.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the activities of the Skill Development and Technical Education at a high-level meeting at the Secretariat. Enrolment has improved from 64 per cent to 84 per cent following the introduction of online system from 2017-18 academic year. Besides, enrolment of girls which was 78 in 2016-17 increased to 1,916 in 2017-18.

Besides, the State Government has made a Budget provision of Rs 445.75 crore in technical education sector towards infrastructure development. During the last four years, 156 teaching faculties were appointed. The department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) in the field of internet and robotics.

Official sources said during 2017-18 academic year, College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar and Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology, Sarang were accorded autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Besides, in a recent international competition organised by Space Development Nexus and BRICKS, the students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) won the champions trophy and best innovation award under rocket competition category.

As a part of automation of employment exchanges, online registration of job seekers has been introduced in all the district employment exchanges of the State. The facility is now ready for extension to internet kiosks to enable job seekers to register their names without coming to the employment exchanges.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sudakshya 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Odisha set for big leap in athletics: Sports Minister

Odisha: Woman, paramour found hanging

Koraput MLA is a Buddhist now

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port