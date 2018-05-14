Odisha government launches Sudakshya to improve enrolment of girls in Government ITIs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has recently launched a new scheme ‘Sudakshya’ to improve the enrolment of girls in Government ITIs from the existing 7 to 30 per cent. The scheme envisages financial assistance for mobilisation of girls, support for training and placement.

Official sources said the Government has sanctioned 71 ITIs out of which 49 are operational with total intake capacity of 17,699 seats. The remaining 22 ITIs are expected to be completed in 2018-19. All the 49 Government ITIs are affiliated to National Council on Vocational Training (NCVT).

Besides, a special ITI for PwD has been set up at Jatni for mainstreaming differently abled youths into productive workforce.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reviewed the activities of the Skill Development and Technical Education at a high-level meeting at the Secretariat. Enrolment has improved from 64 per cent to 84 per cent following the introduction of online system from 2017-18 academic year. Besides, enrolment of girls which was 78 in 2016-17 increased to 1,916 in 2017-18.

Besides, the State Government has made a Budget provision of Rs 445.75 crore in technical education sector towards infrastructure development. During the last four years, 156 teaching faculties were appointed. The department has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) in the field of internet and robotics.

Official sources said during 2017-18 academic year, College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar and Indira Gandhi Institute of Technology, Sarang were accorded autonomous status by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Besides, in a recent international competition organised by Space Development Nexus and BRICKS, the students of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) won the champions trophy and best innovation award under rocket competition category.

As a part of automation of employment exchanges, online registration of job seekers has been introduced in all the district employment exchanges of the State. The facility is now ready for extension to internet kiosks to enable job seekers to register their names without coming to the employment exchanges.