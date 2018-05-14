Home States Odisha

Odisha: Gurupriya bridge to be dedicated to people in June

The bridge for which foundation stone was first laid by the then chief minister JB Patnaik in 1982 and again by Naveen Patnaik in 2000 has cost the exchequer Rs 170 crore.

Published: 14th May 2018 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

The Gurupriya bridge work site in Malkangiri I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  After missing the deadline several times and going through the formality of foundation stone laying twice, Gurupriya bridge, connecting cut-off areas of Malkangiri district is
likely to be dedicated to the people next month.

Announcing this at a media conference here today, works minister Prafulla Mallik said chief minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the bridge next month. The bridge will be dedicated to the people within June, Mallik said and added that there has been no cost escalation due to the delay.

The bridge for which foundation stone was first laid by the then chief minister JB Patnaik in 1982 and again by Naveen Patnaik in 2000 has cost the exchequer Rs 170 crore.

The 910-meter-long Gurupriya Bridge is expected to resolve all the problems of communication for around 30,000 people of nearly 150 villages in the cut-off regions in and around the Kalimela and
Chitrakonda reservoirs. It had been separated from the mainland in 1964 when the reservoir was created for the Balimela hydel project.

Maoists have been opposing the construction of the project from the beginning for which the project changed hands of contractors several times. The bridge project is being executed by Calcutta-based
Royal Infraconstru Limited under round-the-clock security from BSF jawans, who are camping a few hundred metres from the site to ward off possible Maoist attacks.

Keeping in view the Maoist threat, security has been tightened along with round-the-clock surveillance through CCTV cameras to protect the bridge.  Chief secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi recently reviewed the project's progress and asked officials to complete it by February. The earlier deadline for the project was June, 2017.  

The project was entrusted to the present contractor in October 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gurupriya bridge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Odisha: 51 people died in two months due to thunderstorms, lightning

Another Maoist killed in Odisha encounter, toll rises to seven 

Odisha set for big leap in athletics: Sports Minister

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets