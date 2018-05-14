Odisha set for big leap in athletics: Sports Minister

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday directed the officials of Sports Department to ensure foolproof arrangements for Hockey World Cup 2018 to be played at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16. Reviewing the performance of Sports department, he instructed expeditious completion of mini stadiums and rural playgrounds.

Presenting his progress report, Sports and Youth Services Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera said Odisha has already surprised the nation regarding its potential to host international events within a very short time. “We have proved our potential to emerge as the sports capital of the country. Now, time has come to upgrade our coaching standard to produce top class players,” he said.In order to provide better coaching and infrastructural facility to the players, the Sports Department in association with Sports Authority of India (SAI) has set up badminton, weightlifting and archery academies in Bhubaneswar, Gopalpur and Sundargarh respectively.

In view of cumulative growth of sports infrastructure, the State Government had sanctioned `92.40 crore for construction of mini stadiums in 314 blocks and 113 stadiums in urban areas. So far, 162 mini stadiums have already been constructed, informed Behera.

After the unprecedented success of the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships organised here in 2017, the State Government has taken the first big leap towards shaping the future of athletics. Odisha will host Asian Junior Women Rugby Championships next year.

The State Government has signed an agreement with the International Associations of Athletics Federation (IAAF) and Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for establishment of a high-performance academy here. The Government has planned to spend Rs 15 to Rs 20 crore to start the academy before August, Behera said.