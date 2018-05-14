Home States Odisha

Odisha: Soaring fruit prices dampen Savitri Brata spirit

Soaring prices of fruits in the coastal district have dampened the festive spirit of married women who will be celebrating Savitri Brata on Tuesday.

Published: 14th May 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mangoes from Andhra Pradesh being sold in Kendrapara market | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Soaring prices of fruits in the coastal district have dampened the festive spirit of married women who will be celebrating Savitri Brata on Tuesday.The prices have more than doubled recently, keeping various fruits out of reach of the middle and lower classes. Fruit traders have blamed short supply for the skyrocketing prices.

The price of mangoes has climbed to Rs 150 from Rs 120 per kg, a sum too high for most families in rural areas. Similarly, the price of pineapples has reached Rs 130 from Rs100 per kg recently.“The prices are beyond my budget. It is not possible for me to observe Savitri Brata in a proper way this year due to soaring prices of fruits.

As no fruit price control mechanism has been put in place, traders are demanding a higher price of their own,” said Kalpana Mohanty, a housewife from Kendrapara.

“The soaring prices are making a hole in the common man’s pocket. Though buying fruits is a costly affair for us, we have no other choice. But we hope the prices might fall to normal in a few days,” said Ashok Parida of Kendrapara. Sk Salim, a fruit seller in the district, said, “The market prices are higher as compared to previous years. Prices of mangoes, jack fruits, pineapples, apples and other fruits remain high.  We hope the prices will come down after local farmers harvest mangoes and jack fruits in two weeks’ time.”

Sources said many varieties of mangoes from Andhra Pradesh have started arriving at wholesale markets to meet the huge demand for Savitri Brata. However, the prices are yet to come down.Married women observe Savitri Brata for the well-being of their husbands and a happy married life. On this day, women observe fast and take only fruits. They offer Puja and fruits to appease Yamraj for long life of their husbands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Savitri Brata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Odisha set for big leap in athletics: Sports Minister

Odisha: Woman, paramour found hanging

Koraput MLA is a Buddhist now

IPL2018
Videos
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Instagram
Virat Kohli 'uncomfortable' over scrutiny of personal life
Alia Bhatt | Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s summer ethnic trend
Gallery
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram, the offshore patrol vessel that is going to be based at New Mangalore Port was formally welcomed on Sunday, 13 May 2018. (EPS | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh)
Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram welcomed at New Mangalore Port