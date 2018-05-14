Odisha: Soaring fruit prices dampen Savitri Brata spirit

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Soaring prices of fruits in the coastal district have dampened the festive spirit of married women who will be celebrating Savitri Brata on Tuesday.The prices have more than doubled recently, keeping various fruits out of reach of the middle and lower classes. Fruit traders have blamed short supply for the skyrocketing prices.

The price of mangoes has climbed to Rs 150 from Rs 120 per kg, a sum too high for most families in rural areas. Similarly, the price of pineapples has reached Rs 130 from Rs100 per kg recently.“The prices are beyond my budget. It is not possible for me to observe Savitri Brata in a proper way this year due to soaring prices of fruits.

As no fruit price control mechanism has been put in place, traders are demanding a higher price of their own,” said Kalpana Mohanty, a housewife from Kendrapara.

“The soaring prices are making a hole in the common man’s pocket. Though buying fruits is a costly affair for us, we have no other choice. But we hope the prices might fall to normal in a few days,” said Ashok Parida of Kendrapara. Sk Salim, a fruit seller in the district, said, “The market prices are higher as compared to previous years. Prices of mangoes, jack fruits, pineapples, apples and other fruits remain high. We hope the prices will come down after local farmers harvest mangoes and jack fruits in two weeks’ time.”

Sources said many varieties of mangoes from Andhra Pradesh have started arriving at wholesale markets to meet the huge demand for Savitri Brata. However, the prices are yet to come down.Married women observe Savitri Brata for the well-being of their husbands and a happy married life. On this day, women observe fast and take only fruits. They offer Puja and fruits to appease Yamraj for long life of their husbands.