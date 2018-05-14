Home States Odisha

Odisha: Woman, paramour found hanging

A 27-year-old woman and her 25-year-old paramour were found hanging from a tree near Grinjel village within Sohela police limits here on Sunday.

Published: 14th May 2018 06:30 AM

By Express News Service

BARGARH: A 27-year-old woman and her 25-year-old paramour were found hanging from a tree near Grinjel village within Sohela police limits here on Sunday.The deceased woman, who is a mother of two kids, was identified as Belamati Meher while the youth was Ganesh Seth, both from Grinjel. Ganesh was a tractor driver while Belamati was a housewife.

Police suspect the duo was in love and committed suicide. However, the cops are investigating the matter to ascertain the facts.As per reports, both Belamati and Ganesh left their respective houses in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. When the woman’s husband, Girdhari Meher, did not find his wife in the house, he informed family members.

Subsequently, family members and villagers launched a search for Belamati but failed to trace her. In the meantime, they came to know that Ganesh was also missing.Later, the duo was found hanging from a tree, located about 2 km from the village, with the saree which was worn by Belamati. 

