Over 20,000 excise cases registered in Odisha

During the review, it was found that as many as 20,587 excise cases have been registered in the four zones of the State in 2017-18.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Principal Secretary of Excise Department Nikunja Bihari Dhal has asked all the 31 Excise Superintendents, officials of Excise Intelligence and Enforcement Bureau (EI&EB) and Flying Squads of the State to curb illicit narcotic drugs trade and ganja cultivation at a review meeting here on Friday.

During the review, it was found that as many as 20,587 excise cases have been registered in the four zones of the State in 2017-18, while 17,196 persons have been arrested in this connection. Excise officials also seized huge quantity of illicit country and foreign liquor, spirit, ganja, opium and brown sugar from their possession in the last year. The seizures include 3,213 grams of brown sugar, 12,633 kg of ganja, 70 kg poppy straw, 1,66,750 litres of illicit distilled liquor, 1,161 litres of fermented wash, 12,364 litres of out-still liquor, 11,497 litres of beer, 8,060 kg of bhang, 1,640 litres of spirit, 11,130 litres of ‘tadi’ and huge quantity of raw materials for fermentation.

The review has also revealed that the highest amount of seizure of brown sugar and ganja has been made with arrest of 344 unscrupulous persons indulged in the illicit trade by officials of EI&EB. While 307 cases have been registered under NDPS Act, the EI&EB officials have destroyed 80 crore ganja plants.

Similarly, the Cuttack-based Central Division of EI&EB has toped in the State by registering 28 cases under NDPS Act and arresting 36 persons with the seizure of highest 1,760 grams of brown sugar.Among others, Excise Commissioner Debendra Mohapatra and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rama Chandra Palta were present.

