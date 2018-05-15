Home States Odisha

40-year-old Sabitri tied to tree, thrashed

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was tied to a tree and thrashed by some villagers in full public glare at Kankadia within Rajnagar police limits here on Sunday afternoon.

Published: 15th May 2018

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was tied to a tree and thrashed by some villagers in full public glare at Kankadia within Rajnagar police limits here on Sunday afternoon.
The victim, identified as Sabitri Rout, was assaulted after her neighbours alleged that her cow strayed into their vegetable field and damaged crops.

Narrating the nightmare, Sabitri said she was dragged out of her home by Sanjulata Jena, her two sons and other villagers. The accused mercilessly thrashed her and tore her saree before tying her to a tree.
“The accused also abused and kicked me when some villagers came to my rescue. They made false accusation that our cow damaged their vegetables crops,” said Sabitri whose husband Birakishore is bed-ridden since the last six months.

Fellow villager Ranjan Jena said, “It was appalling to see the woman being tied and assaulted in full public view. Many villagers had to watch the shameful incident helplessly as Chaitanya Jena’s wife Sanjulata and her sons threatened them against interfering in the matter, he said.Sources said Sabitri did not sustain any serious injuries in the incident.

Accused Sanjulata claimed that Sabitri deliberately released her cow into her vegetable field field to graze. “When we tethered the cow and demanding compensation for our damaged crop, she abused us. So we tied her to a tree and thrashed her,” said the accused woman.

Rajnagar IIC Sukant Kumar Patra said on being informed about the incident by some villagers, police rushed to Kankadia and rescued Sabitri. Preliminary investigation revealed that she was thrashed by family members of Chaitanya, he said.

Police have registered a case against Sanjulata and her two sons and further investigation is on. The accused could face up to seven years in prison for their role in the assault, the IIC added.

