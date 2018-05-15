BDA officials inspect bus terminal site

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:THE proposed site for depot-cum-bus terminal in Patia in the capital was inspected by Krishan Kumar, vice-chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) along with other officials.

The State Government will include 200 new City buses and for making the transition smooth, the authorities have decided to construct two depot-cum-bus terminals at Patia and Patrapada.

Plans were made to start the services ahead of Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled from November 28 to December 16.The two terminals will have a capacity to park 100 buses each. The new facilities will also have workshop, washing, fuelling and administration area and parking lot.

The workshop area in both the depots will include, office, store area, tool and yard room, battery room, overhauling rooms, JIB crane with electric host, toilet and utilities, repair bays, repair points, oil storeroom, tyre storeroom, air compressor room, painting and denting section and circulation space.

The parking area will have space for staff parking, buses parking, landscaping and paving. Central Enforcement Monitoring Committee (CEMC) consisting officials and staff of BDA, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) General Administration Department,

Bhubaneswar Puri Transport Services (BPTS) and Commissionerate Police last week conducted an eviction dive at Patrapada and Bhagabanpur for developing a depot-cum-bus terminal there and secured over 6.5 acres land.Similarly, the authorities carried out the final demolition drive on Friday to secure over 5 acres land in Patia for developing a depot-cum-bus terminal there.