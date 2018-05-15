Biju Expressway set to be ready by March next year

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has set a target to complete Biju Expressway with two lane standard by March, 2019 excluding the bridges.Announcing this at a media conference here on Monday after review of the achievements of the Works Department by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Works Minister Prafulla Mallik said the State Government has completed 163 kms of the 639 kms Biju Expressway. It connects northern and southern parts of Odisha and runs through the backward regions of eight Western and KBK districts for 639 kms from Chandli to Rourkela.

The Minister said the Sambalpur-Rourkela section of the Expressway of 163 kms was inaugurated by the Chief Minister. Of the balance 476 kms, NH portion is 182 kms and rest 294 kms connects Sohela to Ampani.Out of the 294 kms, 94 kms have been developed to two lane standard and rest 200 kms will be developed into two lane by March, next year, excluding 5 major bridges. Target has also been set to connect Sohela with Nuapada with four lane roads by March, 2019 except two major bridges. Besides, 29.5 kms road of district headquarters town has been widened to four lane standard, he said.

The Department has improved 16,052 kms of road and constructed 371 bridges during the last 18 years. Some of the major achievements of the Works Department during the last four years include completion of 2.5 kms Utkal Gourav Madhusudan Setu over Mahanadi river in 2.5 years, completion of longest bridge in Western Odisha region over Ib river at the confluence of Hirakud reservoir, improvement of about 1500 kms road to two lane standard and construction of 148 major bridges.

The Chief Minister has instructed the Department to monitor and implement all ongoing projects in a time-bound manner maintaining quality in construction and safety requirement. He said improvement of road and building infrastructure will be a continuous process for improving socio-economic condition of people.

