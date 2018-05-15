Bike lifting gang busted, 3 nabbed

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police on Monday busted a 5-member inter-district bike lifting gang and arrested three of its members and a receiver. Police also recovered 33 stolen bikes from their possession.

Addressing mediapersons, DCP Akhilesvar Singh said one Harihar Lenka of Nankar had lodged a complaint on November 14, 2013 alleging that his Hero Glamour motorcycle was stolen by unidentified miscreants following which a case was registered. Investigating the case, police raided the house of a receiver of the bikes SK. Manwar and recovered 6 stolen bikes including that of Lenka.

During interrogation, Manwar revealed the names of other members of gang from whom he had received the stolen bikes for selling. Police raided their houses too and arrested them. They are Prakash Kumar Sahoo alias Rubul (19) of Kulinda under Jagatpur police limits, Jagabandhu Gochhi alias Jaga (36) of Ekadal under Kanpur police limits and Nihar Ranjan Behura of Agrahat under Choudwar police limits. Two members of the gang are absconding. Police recovered 27 stolen bikes which were concealed by them for selling purpose. While six cases are pending against Nihar in Choudwar and Cuttack Sadar police limits, as many as 9 cases are pending against Jaga in Choudwar, Narasinghpur, Chauliaganj, Mangalabag, Malgodown and Khurda police limits.

Similarly, while a theft case is pending against Rubul in Jagatpur police limits, Manwar is involved in two cases registered in Sukinda and Jagatpur police limits, the DCP said adding that effort is on to nab two absconding members.