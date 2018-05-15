Brown sugar worth Rs 5.5 lakh seized at Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Excise officials on Monday arrested a drug peddler Dillip Behera alias Jogi and seized 55 gm of brown sugar from him. The contraband is estimated to cost `5.5 lakh in the open market.

On a tip-off, a special squad of excise sleuths of Central division, Cuttack, led by Inspector Amarendra Jena laid wait at Badambadi bus stand and nabbed Jogi of Haladipadia under Laxmisagar police limits in Bhubaneswar. Jogi was transporting brown sugar from Jaleswar in Balasore district to Bhubaneswar when excise officials nabbed him.

“We found 40 packets of heroin concealed in his undergarment,” said Jena adding that Jogi during interrogation confessed that he was to sell it to one Sanjay Mohanty of Bhubaneswar. Jogi was booked under Section 21 (B) of NDPS Act and remanded him to Choudwar jail after his bail plea was cancelled by the court, Jena informed.