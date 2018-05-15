Dhenkanal DHH shifted to new building

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: The local administration on Monday shifted the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) to its new seven-storey building at Dakhinakali Road here ahead of its inauguration. Patients were also carried from Baji Chowk campus to the new building by bus amid elaborate security arrangements. Speaking to mediapersons, Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer Dr Basudev Behera said the new building spread over more than 10.5 acres of land has 300 beds with 25 doctors. While five more doctors have been engaged on deputation basis, the SNCU for new born babies and ICU unit will be made functional soon.