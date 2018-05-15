Her devotion to husband no less than Sabitri

Sukant Kumar Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: She can be called Sabitri of modern age. Though she has not appeased God of Death like the mythological Sabitri, her unflinching devotion to her husband is nothing less than that of the Devi.

Guna Baitha of Purnachandrapur, a slum pocket of Baripada Municipality, was a happily settled housewife living with her husband Judhisthir Baitha, a son and two daughters 20 years back. But fate had something else in store for her as Judhisthir suddenly fell sick. After making several rounds to different doctors, it was diagnosed that Judhisthir was paralysed for life.

Life then turned topsyturvy for Guna. Not only she had to earn to run family but also arrange money for treatment of her husband. Her children were too young to make a living. Not an outgoing woman, she started to work from home. She prepared bamboo products and sold those to traders.

Though she could make around `500 per month from the trade, Guna managed to look after her children and more importantly, her bed-ridden husband. Now, her son and daughters are married and leading their own lives.But Guna continues to take day-to-day care of Judhisthir without a sense of reluctance or irritation. From brushing the teeth to going to toilet, Judhisthir entirely depends on her. Guna also feeds him, gives medicine and massages him without fail.

“If I had not taken care of my husband, I would have led the life of a widow now. Though I have been going through daily grinding for the last 20 years, I have no regrets. Because it is my duty and dedication to my husband. I am trying to provide best of treatment to him and I am sure he will be totally cured one day,” said Guna.

Now 50-year-old Guna has to spend around `1,000 towards treatment of 62-year-old Judhisthir. Besides her trade, she does odd jobs to meet the expenses. “I can never pay enough to Guna for what she has done for me. Hardly any married woman would do what she has been doing for my treatment. She has saved my life,” said Judhisthir.