Intel-based anti-Naxal ops to continue, says DGP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:After successful anti-Naxal operations in Kandhamal and Balangir districts, DGP Dr RP Sharma on Monday said security forces will continue to put in efforts for curbing the Left Wing Extremism in the State by launching intelligence-based operations.

The DGP pointed out that LWE is an inter-state issue and the neighbouring States of Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand are also affected by the Naxal menace.“We regularly hold meetings with Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand to curb the LWE activities in the affected regions. We discuss about intelligence sharing with the neighbouring States, including Telangana,” Dr Sharma said.

Police said there are some areas in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Rayagada where the movement of cadres has been reported, adding that they have prepared an action plan to curb Naxal activities in the cut-off areas of Malkangiri district.

On receiving information about the presence of Left Wing Extremists, Odisha Police had launched a joint anti-Naxal operation by deploying District Voluntary Force (DVF) personnel and Special Operation Group (SOG) personnel in Balangir and Kandhamal districts on Saturday and Sunday.The security forces gunned down seven ultras in the operations and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including AK-47 rifles and INSAS rifles, from the spot.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Dr Sharma for the anti-Naxal operations and also assured to provide greater assistance from the Centre for combating LWE in the State.Naveen also lauded the efforts of Odisha Police for successful anti-Naxalite operations.