Khimji Mother’s Day contest

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Khimji Jewellers celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday at its flagship store in the Capital. On the occasion, it organised a contest through FM radio and the listeners were asked to share their wonder mom stories or post selfies with their mothers in Khimji Jeweller’s page. The winners of wonder mom stories are Bijayni Rana, Harpreet Kalsi, Aanchal Singh, Preetiranjan Das and Mansi Mishra. The winners in the selfie and comment writing section are Selina Rout, Ashok Kumar Behera and Lalit Kishore Swain.