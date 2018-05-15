Home States Odisha

Maha body threatens Satyagraha

The Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA) has threatened to launch Satyagraha if Chhattisgarh Government does not open the gates of Kalma barrage by May 29 to normalise flow of water in Mahanadi river.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA) has threatened to launch Satyagraha if Chhattisgarh Government does not open the gates of Kalma barrage by May 29 to normalise flow of water in Mahanadi river.

“Let the elixir of life flow in the river during the scorching summer months and nurture the people in the basin. Opening the gates of Kalma and other barrages on Mahanadi will be the first positive step by you in this direction,” convenor of the Mahanadi Bachao Andolan Sudarsan Das said in a letter to Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.

Das said MBA activists will sit on satyagraha at Kanaktora on Chhattisgarh and Odisha border if he does not receive a satisfactory reply on the demand from Singh by May 29. Das informed Singh in the letter that the issue was discussed at the all-party meeting convened by Mahanadi Bachao Andolan here on May 13.
In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the MBA has sought his appointment for an all-party delegation to meet him at New Delhi to apprise him about the situation. A resolution in this regard was passed at the all party meeting held here on Sunday.

