Home States Odisha

Man dies of electrocution, wife and maid sustain injuries in Odisha's Sambalpur

The deceased has been identified as Brundaban Pradhan, who was working as a Senior Assistant in the office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division) here.

Published: 15th May 2018 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old man died of electrocution at Commissioner’s Colony under Dhanupali police limits in Sambalpur city on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Brundaban Pradhan, who was working as a Senior Assistant in the office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division) here.

Brunadaban’s wife, Sarojini Pradhan (42) and their maid servant Jagyanseni Sahu (40) have sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.

Police said maid Jagyanseni first came in contact with electric current while drying clothes on an iron wire which was charged accidentally due to exposure of an electric wire.

"On seeing Jagyanseni screaming Sarojini rushed to the spot and tried to save her. But she also came in contact with the electricity. Subsequently, Brundaban came to the spot with a wooden stick and hit the iron wire, which got detached from one end and and entangled in one of the hands of Brundaban," said a
police official.

Though listening to the screams of the trio, neighbours turned off power supply to the house and rushed them to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital, Brundaban was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Sarojini and Jagyanseni are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Two killed as car falls off bridge in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

Union Minister proposes, KVS disposes

Dhenkanal DHH shifted to new building

IPL2018
Videos
Party supporters chant slogans at BMS college counting center in Bengaluru
Ryan Reynolds | AP
Ryan Reynolds celebrates the release of 'Deadpool 2' in New York
Gallery
In a jarring contrast, Israeli forces shot and killed at least 55 Palestinians and wounded more than 1,200 during mass protests Monday along the Gaza border, while just a few miles away Israel and the U.S. held a festive inauguration ceremony for the new
IN PHOTOS: Israeli forces kill 55 Palestine protestors at Gaza border as anger mounts over US embassy opening in Jerusalem
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears