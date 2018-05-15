Man dies of electrocution, wife and maid sustain injuries in Odisha's Sambalpur

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a tragic incident, a 46-year-old man died of electrocution at Commissioner’s Colony under Dhanupali police limits in Sambalpur city on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Brundaban Pradhan, who was working as a Senior Assistant in the office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division) here.

Brunadaban’s wife, Sarojini Pradhan (42) and their maid servant Jagyanseni Sahu (40) have sustained severe burn injuries in the incident.

Police said maid Jagyanseni first came in contact with electric current while drying clothes on an iron wire which was charged accidentally due to exposure of an electric wire.

"On seeing Jagyanseni screaming Sarojini rushed to the spot and tried to save her. But she also came in contact with the electricity. Subsequently, Brundaban came to the spot with a wooden stick and hit the iron wire, which got detached from one end and and entangled in one of the hands of Brundaban," said a

police official.

Though listening to the screams of the trio, neighbours turned off power supply to the house and rushed them to Sambalpur district headquarters hospital, Brundaban was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, Sarojini and Jagyanseni are undergoing treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.