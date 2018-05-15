Massive pro-mining rally at Koraput

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Demanding uninterrupted mining operation in Kodinga Mali bauxite mines, hundreds of people from its periphery villages took out a massive rally at Koraput on Monday.The pro-mining activists, under the banner of ‘Kodinga Mali affected villagers’ urged the district administration to extend support for smooth functioning of mining operation which would bring development in the periphery areas.

The villagers also submitted a memorandum to the Collector in this connection. “Many locals have got employment and business opportunities in the mines. However, some outsiders are instigating protests and have stalled mining operation,” they stated in the memorandum. The villagers also urged the district authorities to punish the outsiders and facilitate uninterrupted mining in the mountains.

Kodinga Mali bauxite mines have been closed for the last one month due to conflict between supporters and opponents of mining. As many as four anti-mining activists have been arrested by police for instigating people to stage protests.

Odisha Mining Corporation has engaged a private company of Andhra Pradesh to explore bauxite from the Kodinga Mali reserve through a tender notification. There is a proposal to supply the raw bauxite to Vedanta at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district. However, a section of people is opposing the Government’s proposal and want a refinery plant to be set up near Kodinga Mali mines area besides other facilities.

Sources said the rally by pro-mining activists, who came out in large numbers on the day, will help ease the pressure on the district administration to facilitate the State-owned mining company to expedite its activity in the mountains.

On the other hand, some villagers from Titijhola, who were part of the rally, alleged that the company is yet to provide drinking water and other amenities which it had promised to them. Moreover, no compensation has been paid to the farmers whose land was covered with soil from the mines. The company is providing jobs to outsiders while needs of local youths of the affected villages are being ignored, they alleged.