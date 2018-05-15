Home States Odisha

Massive pro-mining rally at Koraput

Demanding uninterrupted mining operation in Kodinga Mali bauxite mines, hundreds of people from its periphery villages took out a massive rally at Koraput on Monday.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Demanding uninterrupted mining operation in Kodinga Mali bauxite mines, hundreds of people from its periphery villages took out a massive rally at Koraput on Monday.The pro-mining activists, under the banner of ‘Kodinga Mali affected villagers’ urged the district administration to extend support for smooth functioning of mining operation which would bring development in the periphery areas.

The villagers also submitted a memorandum to the Collector in this connection. “Many locals have got employment and business opportunities in the mines. However, some outsiders are instigating protests and have stalled mining operation,” they stated in the memorandum. The villagers also urged the district authorities to punish the outsiders and facilitate uninterrupted mining in the mountains.

Kodinga Mali bauxite mines have been closed for the last one month due to conflict between supporters and opponents of mining. As many as four anti-mining activists have been arrested by police for instigating people to stage protests.

Odisha Mining Corporation has engaged a private company of Andhra Pradesh to explore bauxite from the Kodinga Mali reserve through a tender notification. There is a proposal to supply the raw bauxite to Vedanta at Lanjigarh in Kalahandi district. However, a section of people is opposing the Government’s proposal and want a refinery plant to be set up near Kodinga Mali mines area besides other facilities.
Sources said the rally by pro-mining activists, who came out in large numbers on the day, will help ease the pressure on the district administration to facilitate the State-owned mining company to expedite its activity in the mountains.

On the other hand, some villagers from Titijhola, who were part of the rally, alleged that the company is yet to provide drinking water and other amenities which it had promised to them. Moreover, no compensation has been paid to the farmers whose land was covered with soil from the mines. The company is providing jobs to outsiders while needs of local youths of the affected villages are being ignored, they alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Union Minister proposes, KVS disposes

Dhenkanal DHH shifted to new building

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Brown sugar worth Rs 5.5 lakh seized at Cuttack

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets