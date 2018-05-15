Home States Odisha

OHRC notice to DGP in Custodial torture of sisters

Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday directed Director General of Police and Twin City Commissioner of Police to investigate the alleged police excesses against two sisters in custody.

Published: 15th May 2018 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 06:31 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) on Monday directed Director General of Police and Twin City Commissioner of Police to investigate the alleged police excesses against two sisters in custody. The victims were detained on May 5 by Nayapalli Police over a civil dispute. It was during their detention that the sisters were allegedly subjected to torture.

They were arrested and produced before a magistrate the following day. After being released on interim bail, the two posted pictures of police excesses on social media. The Commission has asked the DGP and the Commissioner of Police to submit their reports within a week.

The two sisters - Gayatri Mallick and Itishree of Behera Sahi in Nayapalli lodged a complaint with OHRC alleging then Nayapalli police station inspector-in-charge Sangram Patnaik physically assaulted them and also touched them inappropriately. Besides the victims, human rights activists Pradipta Nayak and advocate Prabir Kumar Das filed separate petitions before OHRC alleging the police tortured the sisters and registered a false case against them.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo told this paper that Additional DCP, Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) is probing the incident and will submit a report soon. “We will analyse the report and if needed, disciplinary action will be taken,” he said.

