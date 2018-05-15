Two killed as car falls off bridge in Odisha’s Kalahandi district

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: At least two businessmen were killed and their driver was injured as a speeding car falls off a bridge on NH-26 near Khasbahal village in Kalahandi district in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The deceased identified as Dinesh Jain (41) and Sanjaya Agarwal (42) belonged to Kesinga area of the district. Their driver has been admitted in the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) in Bhawanipatna

in critical condition.

Police sources said the mishap occurred when the two were to Kesinga after finishing their business related work in Sundargarh.

“The vehicle fell off the bridge from a height of 25 feet after the driver lost control over it. Preliminary

investigations revealed the accident took place due to sleep inertia,” said a police official.

Before the locals reached there in the morning, the two had already died. With the help of the locals, the police rushed the injured driver to the nearby hospital and later shifted to the DHH.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been handed over to their respective family members after postmortem. A case has been registered and further police investigation is on.

