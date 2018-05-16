Home States Odisha

5.96 lakh youth from Odisha given jobs in MSME units

AS many as 1,97,727 MSME units have been established with an investment of Rs10,320 crore with employment generation of 5.96 lakh persons during the last four years.

Published: 16th May 2018 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2018 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS many as 1,97,727 MSME units have been established with an investment of Rs10,320 crore with employment generation of 5.96 lakh persons during the last four years.
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reviewed the State Government’s achievements in the MSME sector.

Official sources said 3,752 motivational camps were organised across the State to motivate 3,23,451 youths for setting up MSMEs. Besides, 20,049 youths have been provided entrepreneurship training under the Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP). A link for 4-week online learning and development course on entrepreneurship free of charge has been provided in www.startupodisha.gov.in portal for the benefit of budding entrepreneurs and youths.

District level single window clearance authorities have approved 542 projects between April 1, 2015 to March 31,2018 with a total project cost of Rs 2,040 crore and employment potential of 21,730 persons. Out of these, 67 projects have already started production and 119 are under implementation.

The State Government has also launched the Startup Odisha initiative by announcing Startup Odisha Policy and Startup Odisha portal. So far, 212 startups have been registered under the initiative and 24 of them have been extended assistance under the policy. Besides, 5 registered and 20 other incubators are working under the initiative.

