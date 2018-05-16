Home States Odisha

Locals thrash rape accused in Odisha

A youth was arrested for allegedly raping an eight- year-old girl in Durgapur village under Kalinga Nagar police limits in the district on Tuesday.

Published: 16th May 2018

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A youth was arrested for allegedly raping an eight- year-old girl in Durgapur village under Kalinga Nagar police limits in the district on Tuesday. The accused was identified as Metai Jamuda (29) of the same village, police said. Hundreds of villagers, including women, dragged the accused out of his house, tied him to a tree along the village road and thrashed him. Later, they handed the accused over to the police.

According to father of the victim, his daughter was alone in their house on Saturday evening when Jamuda took her to a forest on the pretext of giving her wild berries. The accused allegedly raped her and threatened her of dire consequence if she disclosed the incident to anyone. He then left the girl in her home.

Later, the girl narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home. Police conducted medical examination of both the victim and the accused at a government hospital. The accused was remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

