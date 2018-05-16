Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to flag off Maha march today

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Massive preparations are afoot for ‘Mahanadi Surakhya Abhijan’ of the BJD, which will be flagged off by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from Sukhasoda on Wednesday. Mahanadi’s course in Odisha begins at Sukhasoda.The Chief Minister is likely to address a public meeting along with other senior BJD leaders before flying to Chikili in Bargarh district. Naveen will also kick-off a parallel rally over Mahanadi issue. Both the rallies will proceed to Sambalpur after his departure.

The BJD’s focus on water conflict is an attempt to corner the BJP ahead of elections. WODC chairman Kishore Mohanty said they are expecting more than 10,000 people at Sukhasoda. “It is a do or die situation for the State as drying up of the Mahanadi will affect 19 districts. Naveen has taken up the issue seriously. The BJD is ready to fight all battles to ensure free flow of water in the Mahanadi,” he added.

State BYJD working president Sanjit Mohanty said the rally would be led by activists of student and youth wings of the BJD. Handbills and booklet on the Mahanadi would be distributed among people during the rally. This apart, street corner meetings will also be held.On the other hand, ‘Mahanadi Surakhya Samiti’, formed by intellectuals, academicians and civil society members, said on Tuesday that a massive convention would be held over Mahanadi river in Sambalpur on May 23.

The convention would be joined by Congress, CPI, CPM, SUCI and AAP, said convenor of Samiti Bhagbat Prasad Nanda. “Though BJD and BJP had also been invited, we are yet to get any confirmation from them which would strengthen our fight on Mahanadi,” he added.